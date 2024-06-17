Keep Your Air Fryer From Smoking With One Pantry Staple

Can you believe there was a time before air fryers when we used to heat leftovers and frozen foods in the microwave? These days, these countertop appliances are the kings of the kitchen, and more than two-thirds of American homes have one — some even have more than one — according to reporting from Food Dive.

Air fryers are easy to use, but they accumulate residue a lot faster than conventional ovens, which can cause smoke. Greasy foods will gunk up your air fryer faster, but let's be honest; they're probably the reason you bought the thing in the first place. As long as you're keeping your fryer clean between uses, a little smoke isn't a big deal. But if you're worried about setting off the smoke alarms from your next batch of midnight mozzarella sticks, all you need to do is reach for a slice of bread to soak up any fat that accumulates on the bottom of the machine.