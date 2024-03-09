Basket Vs Oven: What's The Best Type Of Air Fryer?

If you've been holding out on buying an air fryer, the time is nigh. It seems like everyone else has already figured out that these versatile countertop contraptions will crisp up a cold piece of pizza or two in just a few minutes. You can even roast a whole chicken in an air fryer if you're so inclined. The question now is not whether or not to get an air fryer (despite the negativity they get from chefs); it's which one to buy. Never have there been so many different models to choose from, however. So, the first move in narrowing down your choice is to decide between a basket model or a toaster oven-style fryer. Both have their pros and cons and it really all comes down to how you plan to use your fryer.

All air fryers work the same way, which is basically like a tiny convection oven. They heat up quickly and use a fan to circulate air around the food to cook and crisp it quickly. A basket-style air fryer has a metal basket with a handle, which you can slide in and out to fill with food. An oven-style fryer looks pretty much like a standard toaster oven; it's just got air fryer parts inside.