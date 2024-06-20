Frozen Meatballs Are A Truly Slept-On Food For Camping Trips

Whether sitting by the water at California's Big Bear Lake, enjoying the national landmarks at Yellowstone, or spending the weekend in a local forest, camping is a great way to connect with nature and friends. Beyond the stargazing, beer sipping, and fire-light singing, there's one quintessential activity to enjoy around the campfire: eating. Cooking while camping can be tricky, but frozen meatballs make things easier and tastier.

Most frozen meatballs sold at the grocery store are pre-cooked and seasoned, which limits the work that goes into preparing a satiating, outdoorsy dish. Although you can slap some raw meat onto the grill, a well-made beef, pork, or chicken dish is best when well seasoned, marinated, and tenderized — flavor infusion methods that aren't particularly convenient when camping. Plus, frozen meatballs come in many flavors, so you can enjoy Italian-style beef meatballs or aromatic cheese-infused chicken meatballs. Frozen meatballs are typically portioned into uniform sizes, making it easy to manage servings and reduce food waste. You can cook the amount you need without worrying about storing leftovers.

Because they're thoroughly cooked, preparing frozen meatballs at your campsite reduces the chances of cross-contamination, which can easily occur when raw meat is near other provisions in an uncontrolled outdoor environment. Because they're frozen, they'll take longer to reach an unsafe temperature (above 40 degrees Fahrenheit), which means you won't have to monitor the ice chest as closely as you would with raw meat.