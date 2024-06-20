The Practical Reason Sunshine Cakes Became Popular

There's an undeniable charm to the delightfully named sunshine cake, which is prominent in a number of vintage cookbooks. The bright cake came into existence alongside angel food cakes, to which they are remarkably similar. Angel food cakes are made using an unprecedented amount of egg whites, and in order to not waste all of the accompanying yolks, clever bakers came up with the sunshine cake to put those yolks to use, resulting in a slightly denser dessert. Some sources say that it's named for the pale yellow color that's revealed when you cut into it, and it might also have something to do with the reason it was developed in the first place.

Whites and yolks have very different properties, and since sunshine cakes contain more yolks than angel food cakes, that makes them slightly heavier and denser. They're often served chilled, and while some recipes call for a glaze to be added, other recipes add frosting, whipped cream, or both.

Sunshine cakes are straightforward, simple, and delicious cakes that are a great way to make sure that fewer eggs are wasted, and they're amazing in their own right. They're perfect for the times that you're looking for a quick and easy cake that's sure to impress. Let's take a closer look at the sunshine cake, and why it needs to have a place in your dessert repertoire.