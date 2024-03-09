The Science Behind How Egg Whites Toughen Up Cake Batter

Every home baker knows the importance of using certain key ingredients to ensure the best results. When it comes to making cake batter specifically, the thing you definitely shouldn't skip is egg whites. This seemingly simple ingredient plays many different roles, but an important one is that it toughens up cake batter by adding the heft needed for its structure to form.

Egg whites work well in many situations. In fact, you may not have known that all you need for the crispiest roasted potatoes are egg whites! However, they are especially important when it comes to baking. Another cool part about working with egg whites is that you could actually freeze your egg whites to use for later. Now that you are aware of their importance, you may be wondering about the science behind their role in toughening up cake batter. Let's dive into this fascinating subject, so that when you put on your baking hat next time, you are well-equipped with the required knowledge.