How The Sweet Southern Pig Pickin' Cake Got Its Uncanny Name

Would you say yes to a slice of Pig Pickin' Cake? The answer may depend on where you're from, as this unique dish is almost exclusively made in the southern United States, particularly North Carolina, where it is a beloved regional specialty. If you're an outsider though, you're probably wondering what the heck a Pig Pickin' Cake even is. The words "pig" and "cake" are an unexpected combination, to say the least, but this is not a cake made with pork if that's what you're thinking. Pig Pickin' Cake is a sweet dessert, and its name actually refers to a type of outdoor cookout colloquially known as a pig pickin'.

Pig Pickin' Cake has a number of other names, including pig cake, sunshine cake, summer cake, and the most common alternative, mandarin orange cake. That title isn't nearly as catchy as Pig Pickin' Cake, but it is certainly a more accurate descriptor. Pig Pickin' Cake is made by combining a boxed yellow cake mix with canned mandarin oranges, eggs, and butter or oil.

You bake that off (yes, it's really that simple), then top it with a frosting made from whipped topping, vanilla pudding, and canned crushed pineapple. It is exceptionally sweet, bearing the essence of tropical fruit punch, and it exudes a summer cookout vibe. Of course, outsiders must still be confused here, as the pig pickin' is a regional specialty in its own right.