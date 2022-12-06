Egg Yolks Can Take Any Dish To The Next Level. Here's How

There are some foods that have earned their place in the fridge as staple items — foods that are always there in their trusty spot at any given time, and that you find yourself using every which way in the kitchen. One of those foods is eggs. They're quick and easy to whip up, you can eat them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, and they're one of those rare items that you buy fresh, yet they have a long shelf life.

Eggs are worth all the bang for your buck because of the versatility and nutrition they provide. Think about how many ways you can make an egg; the possibilities are endless. And you're able to do so for a small price since eggs are often one of the most affordable items you can find at the grocery store. One study notes that eggs are highly nutritional, filled with "essential lipids, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and trace elements," and asserts that most of the egg's nutrients are found in its yolk.

And while every part of the egg is useful and beneficial, the nutrient-packed egg yolk, in particular, is a sort of unsung hero of the kitchen — this tiny yellow-orange sphere of vitamins and minerals can go a very long way in dishes that you may never have thought to introduce it to.