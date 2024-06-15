TikTok's Micro Charcuterie Boards Are The Ideal Summer Snack

There's nothing like a classy charcuterie board paired with a bottle or two of wine (or nonalcoholic beverages, if you prefer) to provide an array of different snacks for guests at a party. This summer, rather than making a large, party-sized charcuterie board, why not jump on the TikTok trend of making mini ones instead?

Mini charcuterie boards have the benefit of being the perfect portion for one person, letting them get all the different bites without having to keep returning to the snack table. They're easy to carry around, meaning you can move from inside to outdoors at your party or dinner event. Plus, you can tailor individual boards to the tastes of your guests, making some boards sweet, some savory, others vegetarian, and more. They also mean that no one has to worry about some guests double-dipping in sauces or spreads, which can help reduce the spread of germs. And, of course, they just look plain cute.