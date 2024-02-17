What Beginners Should Know When Choosing A Dessert Wine, According To A Sommelier

If you've ever reached the end of a delicious meal and decided you want something sweet but are not in the mood for a whole dessert — look no further than a glass of dessert wine. Instead of pairing a regular wine with dessert, dessert wine gives you the best of both worlds. But not all dessert wines are the same, nor are they created equally. So, how do you choose the right one for you? It's a good idea to take advice from Doreen Winkler, a consulting sommelier who has curated many wine lists for high-profile restaurants worldwide, including many with Michelin stars.

Winkler's criterion for choosing a dessert wine as a beginner? "The level of desired sweetness," she told Daily Meal, "Some dessert wines are quite light like a moscato d'Asti, but the range can go to very syrupy sweet like sauternes or Tokaj and fortified like port or Madeira."

So, it's important to know how to ask for the right kind of dessert wine. There's some language that newbies to the world of dessert wine should get familiar with to best communicate what they're looking for.