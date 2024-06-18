The Canned Food You Are Sleeping On For Breakfast

There's some ongoing debate about just how necessary breakfast is. While some swear that it helps them get through the morning, others give it a miss. With busy mornings, refried beans are easy to heat up, so they're a quick addition to breakfast. And there's a nutritional bonus here: Some studies have shown that those who skip breakfast also lack some essential nutrients, such as calcium, iron, and other important vitamins. Adding refried beans to your breakfast actually means adding some of those missing nutrients.

Although exact nutritional information will vary by brand, a serving of refried beans can contain as much as 20 percent of your daily recommended iron intake. They also contain zinc, fiber, and magnesium and can include some calcium.

Refried beans are typically made from red, black, or pinto beans, and studies have linked them to promoting heart, gut, and digestive health, stabilizing blood sugars, and preventing things like heart disease and some types of cancers. Not all beans are created equal, though, and if you're keeping an eye on your sodium intake, you want to check labels on cans before stocking up. The American Heart Association recommends getting somewhere between 1,500 and 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, and a single cup of refried beans can contain an average of around 962 milligrams. Once you find the refried beans that are right for you, breakfast will never be the same.