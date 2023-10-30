Jazz Up Your Basic Scrambled Eggs With Refried Beans

For protein lovers, a hearty plate of eggs is a great way to start the day. While the numbers vary based on the size, two scrambled eggs can generally pack in as much as 14 grams of protein. Fueling with a protein-packed meal can make for a burst of morning energy that'll keep you going until it's time for lunch.

Scrambled eggs are great for a lot of reasons beyond protein, but if you don't often switch up your cooking technique, it's easy to get bored of them anyway. Changing up how you cook this breakfast favorite is a start, but combining them with another protein-packed food is another way to reignite your taste buds. If you're looking for a new complement to go with your eggs, try jazzing up your basic scramble with refried beans.

These two foods are already a well-known pairing as they're some of the main components of huevos rancheros. Still, you don't have to assemble a whole lineup of ingredients to have a hearty and delicious start to the day. The main players of huevos rancheros come packed with enough flavor and protein to stand apart all on their own.