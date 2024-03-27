Your Avocado Toast Is Seriously Missing Some Refried Beans
If you're heading out for brunch with a group of friends, one menu item you're likely to encounter is avocado toast. It's satisfying, adds a bright pop of color to your plate, and just tastes great. Although the exact origins of avocado toast are unknown, it's clear that this dish is here to stay.
While some recipes of this brunch staple consist merely of the fruit spread on crunchy bread, there's so much more you can do with this dish. One way to take your avocado toast up a notch and add a flavor kick is by topping it with some refried beans.
Refried beans have a creamy consistency that pairs well with the smooth texture of the avocado. They add a salty savoriness that complements the nutty and slightly sweet taste of the avocados. Additionally, they can enhance your meal and provide a protein boost without making the dish feel too heavy.
Why refried beans work so well with avocado toast
Although pairing refried beans with avocado toast might seem unconventional at first glance, this combination is actually pretty classic. These two ingredients are frequently used together in dishes like tacos, tostadas, and even dips, where their flavors both balance and complement each other.
Moreover, the concept isn't as novel as it might appear. In the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, it's common to enjoy baked beans on toast. The crunchiness of the toast provides a textural contrast to the softness of the beans, and the flavorful legumes act like a sauce or spread, soaking into the bread and infusing it with salty notes.
That said, refried beans on avocado toast could be a more practical choice than the typical British baked beans due to their thicker consistency. This reduces the likelihood of the sauce dripping over your fingers, resulting in a less messy dish while still offering a variety of flavors.
What else to add to this creation
There's nothing wrong with simply smearing your toast with refried beans, piling on slices of avocado, and calling it a day. However, adding additional toppings and pairings can really elevate this dish. For instance, if you're looking for an extra hearty breakfast, adding an egg — whether fried, poached, or cooked in another manner — is a great option that will add rich, buttery notes to the meal.
Alternatively, you could incorporate some extra vegetables. Tomato slices can introduce sour notes to the toast, while jalapeño rounds can add a delightful kick. Speaking of jalapeños, you can also enhance the spice by drizzling some hot sauce, or sprinkling a dash of crushed red pepper flakes on the toast.
Another way to boost the flavor is by adding cheese. A Mexican cheese like queso fresco can introduce a creamy flavor, while feta can add a bit of tang. Consider what flavor combinations will complement both the avocado and the beans, and prepare to enjoy a delicious twist on a classic brunch item.