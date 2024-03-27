Your Avocado Toast Is Seriously Missing Some Refried Beans

If you're heading out for brunch with a group of friends, one menu item you're likely to encounter is avocado toast. It's satisfying, adds a bright pop of color to your plate, and just tastes great. Although the exact origins of avocado toast are unknown, it's clear that this dish is here to stay.

While some recipes of this brunch staple consist merely of the fruit spread on crunchy bread, there's so much more you can do with this dish. One way to take your avocado toast up a notch and add a flavor kick is by topping it with some refried beans.

Refried beans have a creamy consistency that pairs well with the smooth texture of the avocado. They add a salty savoriness that complements the nutty and slightly sweet taste of the avocados. Additionally, they can enhance your meal and provide a protein boost without making the dish feel too heavy.