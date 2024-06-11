3 Fast Food Restaurants That Totally Failed Their Pride Month Celebrations

Happy Pride Month, everyone! June is the month when we all come together and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. It's inevitable that major fast food brands would want to get involved in the action (particularly if there's money to be made from it). In many cases, this results in an innocuous but largely inconsequential ad campaign. Sometimes it's actually productive, like in 2021 when Burger King donated a portion of its profits from sales of the Ch'King sandwich to the Human Rights Campaign. Sometimes, though ... well, sometimes it doesn't go well at all.

There's more than one example of a ham-handed attempt at Pride from a fast food chain. Even though its 2021 Ch'King campaign was a success, Burger King Austria goofed up hard the following year when it released a Pride-themed Whopper with two top or two bottom buns (customer's choice). Then there was the legendary 2015 Chipotle campaign involving the phrase "¿Homo estás?" Finally, there seemed to be an attempt to not celebrate Pride, rather to ignore it: the Starbucks alleged Pride ban in 2023, though never proven, didn't leave a great taste in peoples' mouths.