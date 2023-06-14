Starbucks Workers Speak Out Against Alleged Pride Ban

Starbucks has a longstanding reputation for being an LGBTQIA+-friendly workplace, particularly when it pertains to Pride month celebrations. However, Starbucks partners (which is what the company calls its employees) are claiming that the coffee chain has made numerous attempts to ban Pride celebrations all over the country this year. According to a statement released by Starbucks Workers United on Twitter, management has either banned decorations outright or actively taken them down at locations throughout the nation. And when pressed for reasons for the change from years past, Starbucks management has been unable to provide a unified answer.

Per the statement, some partners are being told that the move to prohibit Pride decorations stems from concerns about safety after Pride merchandise in Target was the subject of attacks and threats. In other instances, management claimed that they couldn't accommodate the "labor hours" necessary to hang Pride flags and décor. Many partners are also being told that the chain wants to maintain a consistent appearance throughout its many locations. When questioned about its deviation from its previous approach to Pride celebrations, a spokesperson for Starbucks denied claims of quelling partners' Pride expressions.