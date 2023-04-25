Bud Light Execs Are Put On Leave Over Collab With Trans Activist

In the hullabaloo over a partnership with trans TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney, two Anheuser-Busch InBev marketing executives have been placed on leave: Bud Light's VP of Marketing Alissa Heinerscheid and group VP of marketing for AB InBev mainstream brands Daniel Blake. Most famous for her series "365 Days of Womanhood," Mulvaney documents her journey through public transition. Bud Light sent her a specially printed can featuring her image and Mulvaney announced a March Madness giveaway, sparking controversy and now, changes in management. Blake has been with AB InBev for over nine years. Heinerscheid, with AB for eight years, is the first woman to lead the brand in its entire 40 years and will be replaced by global marketing VP Todd Allen. Though a statement from the company said Heinerscheid had "decided" to take a leave of absence, other sources said it was not voluntary.

The move comes after outsized backlash from the ultra-conservative segment of the brand's customer base. Singer Kid Rock released a video on social media of him shooting Bud Light cans with a machine gun, and GOP politicians like Rep Dan Crenshaw have rushed to denounce the partnership and call for a boycott. Since Mulvaney's Instagram post on April 1, AB InBev's stock has fallen 1.8%, though it is still up 9.1% year-over-year. More seriously, Budweiser facilities in Los Angeles and elsewhere have been evacuated and swept after receiving bomb threats, Patch reports. Events scheduled in Missouri have been canceled over safety concerns. All because of one ad.