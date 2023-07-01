11 Easy Substitutes For Shortening In Baking

If your baking recipe calls for shortening, it's likely referring to the commercially processed kind, like Crisco vegetable shortening, which is pure solidified fat with no moisture. This is because of the hydrogenation process the vegetable oils undergo. Although other brands make the same product, Crisco just happens to be the most well-known. Bakers often prefer shortening because of its neutral flavor, light color, and ability to make flaky, tender baked goods.

Not to mention, vegetable shortening is usually vegan, lactose-free, and gluten-free, so it checks many boxes for folks who have allergens or special diets. Believe it or not, some of the options on this list, like lard, technically count as a type of shortening since the true definition of shortening is solid fat, and it can be derived from animals, too.

But, more likely than not, if your recipe is something you found on Pinterest and not something you pulled out of the family recipe vault, vegetable shortening is what you need. Nevertheless, it's not the end of the world if you make your pastries with a different type of fat because they can still turn out just as delectable if you make some slight recipe changes. Whether you ran out of the canned shortening or prefer to use something different, all these options are suitable alternatives.