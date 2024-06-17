This Genius Bread Clip Cleaning Hack Will Leave Your Kitchen Sparkling

If you are a fan of natural cleaning tips for your home, what you will love about using bread clips is giving something that is generally non-recyclable a second life. Simply insert the tag into that thin space where your handle meets the cabinet and you will be amazed how much dirt comes out with the tag when you slide it across. The same is true when you pull it across cabinet moldings, around the knobs of your stove, and all of those little openings that don't get the daily cleaning.

Why do knobs, handles, and cabinet crevices get dirty in the first place? When you are measuring everything from bread crumbs to flour and sugar, it's easy to have an errant dusting or sprinkling land in these locations. Additionally, when cooking with oils and butter, grease is bound to splatter and build up on surfaces you never realized it could reach. It might not happen immediately, but it does happen, and once it does, you cannot unsee it.

Beyond cleaning the tight corners, you can also use bread clips no longer keeping your bread fresh to scrape small food bits from bread and cookie dough making from a countertop. Or if you have any sticker gunk left on a new glass and want to save your fingernails, bread clips can also help scrape and remove the leftover residue.