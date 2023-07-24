Trader Joe's Is Recalling 2 Of Its Cookies After Rocks Were Found In Them

If you're a fan of Trader Joe's packaged cookies, it's important to check your cabinet for two popular products the chain is recalling due to potential contamination. According to a July 21 post on the Trader Joe's website, these two products may contain pieces of rocks. The products in question are the Almond Windmill Cookies and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The Almond Windmill Cookies have a sell-by date ranging from October 19 through October 21 and can be identified by SKU # 98744. The Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have a sell-by date ranging from October 17 through October 21 and are labeled with SKU# 82752.

Customers who have purchased these cookies are urged to either discard them or return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund. The store has already removed these products from its shelves. If you have any further questions or suspect that you may have consumed these products, you can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or email the company.