Trader Joe's Is Recalling 2 Of Its Cookies After Rocks Were Found In Them
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's packaged cookies, it's important to check your cabinet for two popular products the chain is recalling due to potential contamination. According to a July 21 post on the Trader Joe's website, these two products may contain pieces of rocks. The products in question are the Almond Windmill Cookies and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.
The Almond Windmill Cookies have a sell-by date ranging from October 19 through October 21 and can be identified by SKU # 98744. The Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have a sell-by date ranging from October 17 through October 21 and are labeled with SKU# 82752.
Customers who have purchased these cookies are urged to either discard them or return them to Trader Joe's for a full refund. The store has already removed these products from its shelves. If you have any further questions or suspect that you may have consumed these products, you can contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or email the company.
How do rocks get into packaged cookies?
While recalls of packaged goods often occur due to plastic or glass pieces from manufacturing incidents or undeclared allergenic ingredients, rocks getting into packaged foods can occur during the harvesting of almonds.
When almonds are harvested mechanically, they are shaken from the trees and gathered from the ground. During this process, they can sometimes be collected along with pieces of rocks, sticks, and other debris. If these foreign items aren't further sorted out, they may end up in the packaged product. Although Trader Joe's has not provided a specific reason for the contamination, it's worth noting that both recalled products contain almonds.
If you have consumed these products, it is reassuring to know that the small rocks will likely pass through your system without causing any harm. According to the Mayo Clinic, you should still monitor yourself for any signs that the item may be blocking your digestive tract, such as experiencing pain or difficulty swallowing. See your doctor if you have any issues or are concerned for your health.