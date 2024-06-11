The Unexpected Ingredient You're Overlooking For Creamier Coleslaw

Want the best coleslaw ever? Then you are going to want to add an unexpected ingredient to the mix to make it truly creamy. Coleslaw is the perfect add-on for those slow cooker pulled pork sandwiches you make on a busy weeknight, or as a simple side at your backyard barbecue; however, if you want to give your coleslaw a rich and smooth texture, you should consider adding some milk to your go-to recipe.

Milk is a game changer for this dish. Coleslaw at its simplest uses shredded carrots and purple and green cabbage for the base of the salad. These crunchy elements are tossed and coated in a dressing that uses mayo, vinegar, celery seed, and maybe a little sugar; however, adding milk to this mix is going to cause the dairy to curdle when it interacts with the vinegar, resulting in a lovely creamy dressing that really transforms its texture. If it sounds a little like making buttermilk, it is, only you aren't left with a carton of this tangy dairy that you don't know what to do with.