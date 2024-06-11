The Unexpected Ingredient You're Overlooking For Creamier Coleslaw
Want the best coleslaw ever? Then you are going to want to add an unexpected ingredient to the mix to make it truly creamy. Coleslaw is the perfect add-on for those slow cooker pulled pork sandwiches you make on a busy weeknight, or as a simple side at your backyard barbecue; however, if you want to give your coleslaw a rich and smooth texture, you should consider adding some milk to your go-to recipe.
Milk is a game changer for this dish. Coleslaw at its simplest uses shredded carrots and purple and green cabbage for the base of the salad. These crunchy elements are tossed and coated in a dressing that uses mayo, vinegar, celery seed, and maybe a little sugar; however, adding milk to this mix is going to cause the dairy to curdle when it interacts with the vinegar, resulting in a lovely creamy dressing that really transforms its texture. If it sounds a little like making buttermilk, it is, only you aren't left with a carton of this tangy dairy that you don't know what to do with.
Salt your cabbage
If you are worried that the milk might make your coleslaw too wet, know that you can easily drain it without losing any of the flavors. Additionally, make certain you salt your cabbage before you dress it so that the salt has plenty of time to draw out any excess water. Cabbage is 92% water, so this is a really critical step if you don't want your creamy dressing to become quickly diluted. Use approximately one teaspoon of salt for each pound of cabbage to accomplish this.
When you are ready to add your milky dressing, make certain that you do it a dollop at a time. If you add it all at once, you may find your shreds of cabbage and carrots are floating in a sea of dressing. But don't be stingy either or your coleslaw will feel dry and unsatisfying. You want it to be clumpy but not soppy. Serve your creamy coleslaw alongside your air fryer jerk chicken wings and it will cut the heat or add it to a fried chicken sandwich for extra crunch.
Whole milk vs. skim milk
If you are going to add milk to your coleslaw, and are wondering if it makes a difference as to what type of milk you use, the answer is, it does. Use whole milk whenever possible. This full-fat dairy will add a richer and creamier element than skim milk. It also will be less watery than skim milk. However, skim milk will still work and even lighten the overall taste if that is all you have in the fridge, but keep in mind that you will have to contend with a thinner dressing.
Once you master the creamy dressing, don't stop at just adding milk to your coleslaw. Get creative. Consider adding some non-traditional ingredients to customize this side dish to your taste and to complement whatever you are serving it with. Add nuts like pepitas or sunflower seeds for a little added texture. Add some roasted corn, cilantro, and chili peppers if you want a Southwest vibe with a little heat. Once you add some milk to make your coleslaw extra creamy, the sky's the limit!