Air Fryer Jerk Chicken Wings Recipe

Whether it is for a sports game watching event, a bachelor party, or maybe even a girls night in, we think chicken wings are the perfect meal to feed company. They are crowd-pleasing, easy to make, and great to serve alongside a bunch of other finger foods — no utensils needed! Recipe developer Deniz Vergara brings us this recipe for air fryer Jerk chicken wings and says, "I love to make wings when I have friends or family over, especially if it is a casual get-together."

Parties that serve a variety of appetizers are our favorites. Not only are the guests given a multitude of delicious dishes, but the host can avoid the pressure of serving a plated three-course meal and pretty much guarantee that there's at least one thing that everyone enjoys. With wings this good and full of flavor, however, it's safe to assume that just about everyone will want to nab a wing or two.