Air Fryer Jerk Chicken Wings Recipe
Whether it is for a sports game watching event, a bachelor party, or maybe even a girls night in, we think chicken wings are the perfect meal to feed company. They are crowd-pleasing, easy to make, and great to serve alongside a bunch of other finger foods — no utensils needed! Recipe developer Deniz Vergara brings us this recipe for air fryer Jerk chicken wings and says, "I love to make wings when I have friends or family over, especially if it is a casual get-together."
Parties that serve a variety of appetizers are our favorites. Not only are the guests given a multitude of delicious dishes, but the host can avoid the pressure of serving a plated three-course meal and pretty much guarantee that there's at least one thing that everyone enjoys. With wings this good and full of flavor, however, it's safe to assume that just about everyone will want to nab a wing or two.
Gather your ingredients for air fryer jerk chicken wings
To make these air-fryer jerk chicken wings, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need salt, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin, thyme, dried parsley, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, pepper, cayenne, ground cloves, brown sugar, avocado oil, and chicken wings, halved at the joints.
If you don't have all of these individual spices, you can absolutely substitute them for a pre-mixed Jerk seasoning blend. Just remember, you'll need about 3 tablespoons for this recipe.
Season the wings
Into a bowl, add 2 teaspoons of salt along with the garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, cumin, thyme, dried parsley, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, black pepper, cayenne pepper, ground cloves, and brown sugar. "I am always trying to think of new flavors, and I thought jerk would be a hit for those who love tons of flavor and a little heat," Vergara says of her blend.
Once the seasoning mixture has been mixed up, add the chicken wings to a large bowl. Then, drizzle on 1 tablespoon of avocado oil. Toss the wings in the oil before adding 2 tablespoons of seasoning and tossing again. Lastly add 1 remaining tablespoon of seasoning to ensure a full coating of the dry rub. Place the wings on a baking rack then place the rack on a baking sheet and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon more of salt.
Air fry wings until crispy
Vergara prefers the air fryer to the oven for this recipe. She says, "I love the air fryer preparation because the wings come out perfectly crispy in less time than when you bake them in the oven."
Prepare the air fryer by brushing the inner basket with 1 teaspoon of avocado oil. Next, add the seasoned wings to the air fryer basket and air fry for about 25 minutes. The wings will be done when they are fully cooked through and the skin is crispy.
Serve the wings
Now that you've got hot and flavorful wings, you've got to make sure you know how you are going to serve them. While they are great on their own, since we did add a lot of flavor, we believe wings are not a complete meal without a dipping sauce. "I like to make a dipping sauce for these wings using mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, chopped scallions, lime juice and a little of the leftover jerk seasoning," Vergara suggests. The Greek yogurt and mayonnaise in this sauce offer a nice cooling compliment to the spicy seasoning on the wings, and we think you'll find it to be a perfect pairing for this meal.
- 2 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 2 teaspoons thyme
- 2 teaspoons dried parsley
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons allspice
- 2 teaspoons nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoons ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon avocado oil, divided
- 1 ½ pounds chicken wings, halved at the joint
- Preheat air fryer to 400 F.
- Make the Jerk seasoning by mixing together 2 teaspoons kosher salt and all spices in a small bowl.
- In a large bowl, add 1 tablespoon avocado oil and toss the chicken wings in the oil. Add 2 tablespoons of the Jerk seasoning and toss the wings in the seasoning. Add 1 more tablespoon of the seasoning to completely coat the wings in the dry rub.
- Brush 1 teaspoon of avocado oil on the air-fryer rack or basket. Then place the wings in a single layer on the rack.
- Season with ½ teaspoon of kosher salt.
- Air-fry the wings until cooked through and skin is crispy, about 25 minutes.
- Serve right away with a dipping sauce of your choice.
|Calories per Serving
|821
|Total Fat
|55.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|377.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.9 g
|Total Sugars
|2.5 g
|Sodium
|876.8 mg
|Protein
|62.6 g