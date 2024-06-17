The Important Question To Ask The Costco Manager About Sales Items

Buying items in bulk at Costco can boost household convenience, as you'll never need to worry about running out of a home staple when you have an ample supply. However, members of the warehouse retail chain can also take advantage of Costco shopping tips and tricks to score big deals, such as paying close attention to price tags. It's somewhat well-known among Costco fans that any price tag ending with .97 indicates that a product is on sale. However, there's an easy way to determine just how much you'll save.

Upon seeing a sale item, find a store manager to discuss the original price. While other retailers commonly include the original price on sale tags, Costco opts out of this practice. Accordingly, you must consult with a manager to find out how much the item cost before it went on sale, which can help you decide whether the purchase is worthwhile. Every shopper loves a deep discount, especially on essential groceries. Also, consider that many sale items marked with .97 at Costco might not be around forever.