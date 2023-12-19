What Do Those Green Costco Price Tags Actually Mean?

Being a member of Costco comes with lots of great perks, such as plentiful free samples, a beloved food court menu, and access to many amazing bulk purchases. To get the most out of the warehouse retail chain, shoppers should know how to interpret different price tags, as tags typically offer more information than might be evident at first glance. When it comes to green price tags, these signal that the item in question is organic. Conversely, non-organic goods will get a white price tag in most cases.

Keep in mind that this labeling practice isn't utilized at all Costco locations, so you might never come across vibrant green tags at your preferred store. In this case, look for the word "organic" somewhere on the tag if you're seeking items of this designation. Only certain goods can be labeled organic, as these products meet certain federal guidelines. And if you're a shopper with a preference for organic products, Costco definitely has you covered.