What Do Those Green Costco Price Tags Actually Mean?
Being a member of Costco comes with lots of great perks, such as plentiful free samples, a beloved food court menu, and access to many amazing bulk purchases. To get the most out of the warehouse retail chain, shoppers should know how to interpret different price tags, as tags typically offer more information than might be evident at first glance. When it comes to green price tags, these signal that the item in question is organic. Conversely, non-organic goods will get a white price tag in most cases.
Keep in mind that this labeling practice isn't utilized at all Costco locations, so you might never come across vibrant green tags at your preferred store. In this case, look for the word "organic" somewhere on the tag if you're seeking items of this designation. Only certain goods can be labeled organic, as these products meet certain federal guidelines. And if you're a shopper with a preference for organic products, Costco definitely has you covered.
Organic food must meet certain standards
Like most other grocery chains, Costco stocks a wide variety of organic items, such as chia seeds, tofu, and even dog treats for the discerning pet owner. With the organic designation, any food labeled as organic must meet specific standards according to the USDA. For instance, food must be grown in soil free of synthetic amendments and pesticides. In the case of processed items, 70% of the ingredients included must be organically reared and foods can't include artificial agents to enhance flavor or extend the shelf life of the product.
As for the quality of Costco's organic line of goods, shoppers on Reddit are pretty satisfied with the selection, but many find fault with the higher price tag of these items. One person stated, "I wish their organic eggs were slightly cheaper, but they're definitely high quality eggs." Other praiseworthy items included salsa, milk ("seems to last longer in my experience"), and maple syrup. If you don't mind the higher price tag, green-labeled items seem like a pretty good buy. However, it helps to know what other price tags in the store mean.
Cracking the code on other Costco price tags
When Costco members fall in love with a product, such as something from the chain's Kirkland Signature private label, it can sell out fast. This is especially true when it comes to products bearing an asterisk on the label, as these items are not likely to be re-stocked once they fly off store shelves. Costco also uses price tags to clear out items quickly, particularly when the stock begins to dwindle.
This is the case with any prices featuring .88 or .00. These pricing schemes typically apply to items with a limited supply remaining, which the store hopes to get rid of by reducing how much they cost. By doing so, Costco members score a great deal, and the store can put new items in place of the old. Costco managers can also choose to reduce the prices on certain goods, which typically feature a tag with .97 when on special sale. Being a savvy Costco shopper means reading the many distinct price tags correctly, which can land you amazing products, as well as deals.