Why You Need To Explore Costco's So-Called Center Court

As a warehouse retail chain, Costco helps members save money by providing items in bulk. However, sometimes you have to work for it, such as traversing the aisles to see all the goods on display. And, typically, the best specials and offers are often usually found in the store's middle aisles, as opposed to being situated in proximity to the entrance. However, in-the-know shoppers can use this knowledge to their advantage, provided they can resist the lure of products like 24-count muffins and Kirkland Signature branded attire along the way.

By hitting this so-called "center court" of Costco first, you may be able to find better prices on the items you're searching for. Focusing on great bargains can save you even more money and make your yearly membership fees worthwhile. On the other hand, Costco hopes that the discounted center court results in you spending more money since you'll need to walk through a large portion of the store to get there. It's just one of the tactics they use to increase spending.