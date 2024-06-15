Grill Hacks You Should Not Attempt On The 4th Of July

You're a grill master, not a bodybuilder — beware of too much protein at once! While it may seem like a practical hack to cook all your meat in one go, what you'll end up with is a bunch of burnt hot dogs next to underdone chicken. Even if you have a large grill, different meats cook at different heats that optimize for a tender center while not charring the skin. Not to mention, bacteria from raw protein can cross-contaminate if you use the same utensils for different foods.

To avoid this unhelpful hack, give yourself enough time to grill your meats in batches. Note that it is okay to grill multiple meats at once, but you have to pick the right ones. Thicker proteins like chicken breasts and sirloins will take longer and require higher heat, so they're better cooked first. Then, once those are out of the way, you can drop the heat and throw on your shrimp and sausage so they don't burn. You can always throw the meat back on a still-warm but not flaming grill to keep things warm and ready to serve, but avoid overcrowding for the best overall flavor and food safety.