Soaking Wood Chips For Grilling Isn't As Useful As We Thought

In the annals of grilling history lives the belief that wood chips need to be soaked before they're used on a grill or smoker. Over the years, plenty of experts in the field have claimed that a soak of at least 30 minutes, and oftentimes several hours, is necessary to stop these small pieces of wood from burning up too quickly and will help increase the amount of smoke they give off — and thus, increase the smoky flavor.

But in truth, this practice shapes up to be more grilling lore than fact for a few reasons. According to the experimentation of the team at AmazingRibs.com, soaking wood chips for even 24 hours showed very little water actually being absorbed. Most of the wood was still entirely dry on the inside, with only some moisture in the cracks and on the surface. If the soak is only a few hours, as many resources recommend, even this minimal moisture probably won't seep into the wood.

Apart from generally being ineffective, the soak can negatively affect the grilling process. Soaked wood chips can slow down the cooking time, upset the grill's temperature, and reduce the flavor that a grill can impart.