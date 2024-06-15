9 Reasons Restaurant Lasagna Is Better Than Homemade

Lasagna is a beloved Italian dish that's eaten across the world. Hearty and comforting, this dish is often cooked at home and remains a brilliant way to satisfy an entire family. That being said, lasagna nearly always tastes better when eaten at a restaurant. In this article, we reveal why that is, examining the techniques, ingredients, and tricks that professional chefs use to upgrade their lasagna.

Lasagna is known as a dish of nearly countless variations. Aside from ensuring that there's a lasagna for every taste, this means that chefs have an incredibly free hand when it comes to interpreting the dish. Over the years, budding chefs have added ingredients and introduced new techniques, all with the goal of elevating their lasagna above the rest. The average home cook, though, couldn't expect to replicate many of these recipes due to a lack of specialist equipment or exclusive ingredients.

It's not just outlandish additions that make restaurant lasagna taste better. In fact, the quality of a lasagna generally hinges on the execution of a few fundamental steps. It's through things such as making the sauce that a professional chef's skill and attention to detail shines through. When a chef dedicates a considerable amount of time to each step, a better-tasting lasagna is the predictable result.