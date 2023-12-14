Get Ultra-Creamy Lasagna With A Béchamel Sauce Swap

When you think of lasagna, you probably picture a layered dish of pasta sheets, tomato sauce, and ricotta cheese. However, if you're craving an ultra-creamy slice of lasagna, you might want to swap out that ricotta in favor of béchamel. Originating in France, béchamel sauce is made from butter, flour, and milk, with extra seasonings added to taste.

When arranging the dish, all you need to do to make the swap is spoon in the sauce where you would typically add ricotta cheese in your favorite lasagna recipe. Otherwise, assemble the dish as usual, with long, flat noodles, meats, or veggies.

The creaminess of the dairy-based sauce can help balance the acidity of most basic tomato sauces when the two are layered together. Additionally, béchamel may make for a better base, and will prevent the layers of pasta from sliding around. Ricotta, made from very fine, soft cheese curds, may not provide a sturdy enough base to hold up the slices.