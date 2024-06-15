Ina Garten Stores Her Vinegar In A Controversial Area Of The Kitchen

There's something satisfying about getting a peek at the home kitchens of our favorite foodie stars. We all want to know everything from how celebrity chefs really keep their kitchens spotless, to what staples they keep in their own fridges, freezers, cabinets, and pantries. When Food & Wine spoke with Ina Garten about what must-have ingredients she makes sure to always stock up on, she shared the fact that she always keeps multiple types of vinegar in her fridge.

If that made you do a double-take, you're not alone. While there are more than a dozen different types of vinegar with unique properties and uses, many people tend to keep those different vinegars in their pantry or — if they're used frequently — in a kitchen cabinet. In the fridge? Not so much.

But there's no denying that Ina Garten is a bit of a legend, so is it possible that she knows something that the rest of us don't? Perhaps, perhaps not: While she insists that there's no better place for vinegar, don't go rearranging and making space for your favorite vinegars just yet.