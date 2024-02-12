How Celebrity Chefs Really Keep Their Kitchens Spotless

The tip most often repeated by celebrity chefs is to clean as you go. Simply put, this means cleaning during the cooking process instead of allowing the dirty dishes and utensils to pile up and be dealt with afterward. In an interview with NPR, James Beard Award-winning chef Wylie Dufresne said, "Isn't the worst thing at the end of a successful dinner party doing a whole bunch of dishes? Wouldn't you rather break them all and buy new ones? It actually saves time if you clean as you go. It makes life so much easier." Numerous other chefs claim further benefits, stating that working clean will improve the final dish by instilling a sense of pride and discipline into the cook.

Despite the benefits of cleaning as you go, not everyone is keen on the practice, especially those who have not had it drilled into them in either culinary school or professional kitchens. Jay Rayner, one of Britain's foremost food critics, was one of the people who preferred to clean the mess after cooking. However, as he detailed in an article he wrote for The Guardian, after eventually adopting the "clean as you go" mantra, Rayner has not looked back, claiming it has made cooking, cleaning, and even eating more enjoyable. Such ringing endorsements suggest that cleaning as you go is an essential skill to master.