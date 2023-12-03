To Prevent Overcooked Potatoes, Add A Splash Of Vinegar

Everyone's done it before — overcooked potatoes, that is. Whether it's because a timer didn't get set and the potatoes were forgotten on the stove for a few minutes too long or any number of distractions got in the way, anyone who has boiled their share of potatoes has overcooked a batch at least once or twice. And whether those spuds were meant to be roasted, turned into home fries, or used for potato salad, once they turn mushy there really is no way to save them, except to change gears and make mashed potatoes instead.

In that sense, an ounce of prevention can make up for the lack of a suitable cure. This is why you should be adding a splash of vinegar to the water each and every time you boil potatoes. A little will go a long way, so just a tablespoon will do for every four cups of water. Keep the ratio going and double the vinegar for eight cups, and so on. More won't hurt your potatoes per se — and the acidic flavor may even be a bonus if your goal is to make potato salad — but boiling vinegar does result in a rather strong smell so it's probably best not to overdo it if you can help it.