The Best Way To Clean Your Marble Countertops After A Hard Day Of Cooking

Marble countertops are a dream. They're perfect for keeping foods chilled and can also serve as the perfect backdrop for your next food 'gram. You can even put hot dishes right down on them. Anyone who has made the transition to solid marble counters knows what an upgrade they are in every way. However, although solid stone surfaces like marble countertops are durable, they are still susceptible to wear — especially in a high-use area like the kitchen.

When it comes time to cleaning them, there are some key guidelines. The Natural Stone Institute recommends blotting, not wiping (so as to not spread anything that may stain) and doing so only with water, mild soap, and a soft cloth.

Even though it may seem like the best way to clean and disinfect your countertops is with good old bleach, this caustic chemical can do a lot of damage to marble surfaces. So can natural solutions like lemon juice and vinegar. Avoid all abrasives and acids when it comes to your marble and stick to water and soap. Just make sure to remove all residue and dry the surface completely to avoid any hard water stains.

If you don't keep up with cleaning and maintenance of your marble countertops, they can diminish in strength and appearance. While they can be fixed by a professional stone restoration service, that can be costly; and an ounce of prevention is worth a day of pricey restoration.