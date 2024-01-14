The 3 Wine Aroma Classifications You Should Be Familiar With

Many would agree that wine is more than a beverage — it's an experience. When you open a bottle of wine, you should be prepared to invest in the journey of that bottle. From the moment of uncorking to the last drop in the bottle, every wine is as unique and complex as it is ephemeral. To better honor the wine and create a full-spectrum experience for yourself, it helps to know that much of what makes a wine distinct is centered on its aroma. Three classifications of aroma make up a wine: Primary, secondary, and tertiary, each with its place in the composition of a wine.

Not to be confused with the odor, the aroma is enjoyed by both the mouth and the nose simultaneously. In the case of wine, it starts with the primary aroma that comes from the grape itself; this is where fruits and greenery occur on the nose. Then comes the secondary aroma, which results from fermentation and vinification; the secondary aroma typically presents as yeasty brioche or buttery, milky notes. Lastly, the tertiary aroma displays the depth of a wine — loamy, smokey, leathery notes are present here.