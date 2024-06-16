Serve Your Next Snow Cone In A Pineapple And Thank Us Later

For many of us, snow cones spark some serious childhood nostalgia. They bring back sweet memories of summers, visiting carnivals, the beach, or making this icy treat right at home. But truthfully, snow cones aren't just reserved for special events or kids. Anyone can enjoy a snow cone any time they want, and we have just the tip to make it even more memorable.

Traditionally, snow cones are made of crushed ice drenched in sweet-flavored syrup and served in cone-shaped paper cups. And when we say "drenched," we aren't kidding. There's often so much colorful syrup that it collects at the bottom of the cup or, worse, leaks out. Luckily, we have a wonderful hack to solve this issue: Serve your snow cone in a pineapple instead.

Serving a snow cone in a pineapple will definitely win you some presentation points. It doesn't get much more beautiful than a tall mountain of colorful ice in a spiky, flower-esque shell. Plus, this combination creates two treats in one. First, you can enjoy the sweet, granulated ice. When that's done, you'll have a syrup-soaked pineapple underneath. To top it off, cutting into a pineapple lowers paper waste; the clever cone is a win on all fronts. If you're suddenly craving a pineapple snow cone, let's cover how to make one.