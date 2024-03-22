Shaved Ice Will Make Any Classic Cocktail More Fun

As cozy and comforting as warm cocktails, like hot toddies and mulled wine, maybe, a cocktail on ice is timeless and refreshing. Although it may seem like a trivial element of a boozy beverage, the shape of the ice you use can make or break your drink. While martinis don't need ice, and a proper old-fashioned calls for a single cube, there's one ice shape that will make any classic cocktail way more fun: shaved ice.

Reminiscent of childhood summers at the snow cone stand, shaved ice cocktails are a blast from the past. Ideal for scorching-hot pool days and backyard barbecues alike, this nostalgic cocktail presentation is the perfect way to zhuzh up your go-to drinks. Making a shaved ice cocktail is similar to chilling a beverage with any other type of ice, but there are a few tricks to keep in mind.

First, you'll want to tightly pack the ice at the bottom of the glass before adding an extra scoop of shaved ice on top, giving your drink that round, snow cone-style cap. From there, simply mix and strain your cocktail into the glass. Bear in mind that shaved ice will take up more volume than cubed ice, so be mindful of your proportions to avoid any spillover.