Shaved Ice Will Make Any Classic Cocktail More Fun
As cozy and comforting as warm cocktails, like hot toddies and mulled wine, maybe, a cocktail on ice is timeless and refreshing. Although it may seem like a trivial element of a boozy beverage, the shape of the ice you use can make or break your drink. While martinis don't need ice, and a proper old-fashioned calls for a single cube, there's one ice shape that will make any classic cocktail way more fun: shaved ice.
Reminiscent of childhood summers at the snow cone stand, shaved ice cocktails are a blast from the past. Ideal for scorching-hot pool days and backyard barbecues alike, this nostalgic cocktail presentation is the perfect way to zhuzh up your go-to drinks. Making a shaved ice cocktail is similar to chilling a beverage with any other type of ice, but there are a few tricks to keep in mind.
First, you'll want to tightly pack the ice at the bottom of the glass before adding an extra scoop of shaved ice on top, giving your drink that round, snow cone-style cap. From there, simply mix and strain your cocktail into the glass. Bear in mind that shaved ice will take up more volume than cubed ice, so be mindful of your proportions to avoid any spillover.
Yes, you can make shaved ice without a special machine
A proper shaved ice machine can be a bit bulky and expensive, so you understandably may not have one in your kitchen. But don't fret, you can still make shaved ice without the official appliance.
One of the easiest solutions is to make shaved ice with a blender or food processor. Simply put cubed ice into the device and pulse until you've reached your desired consistency. If the ice melts or liquefies while blending, pop it back into the freezer until it's solid again. Another option is to take cubed ice and transfer it into a sealable baggie before closing it tight and crushing it with a rolling pin. Don't have a rolling pin? A bottle of cooking spray is the perfect alternative. If none of these options are available to you, take a cocktail muddler, a sturdy cup, and a few cubes of ice, and use the muddler to crush and pulverize the ice until it's fine and snowy.
How to keep shaved iced cocktails from melting too quickly
Crushed and shaved ice will melt faster than ice cubes, which means the liquor in your shaved ice cocktail can quickly dilute. If you're a slow sipper, here are a few tips to preserve the integrity of your drink.
For starters, ensure that the ice is fresh out of the freezer before serving your cocktail to maximize its chill. Additionally, store your liquor and other cocktail ingredients in the freezer or refrigerator so they're ultra-cold and won't immediately start melting the shaved ice once you strain in your cocktail. You may even want to consider serving your shaved ice cocktail in a stainless steel cup, as this can protect beverages from extreme temperatures, both hot and cold.
Finally, once you start sipping, avoid stirring the cocktail out of boredom, as this will expedite the melting process. And although it sounds elementary, start enjoying your drink as soon as it's served to you. By no means do you need to chug it, but don't make a shaved iced cocktail until you're sure you're ready to drink it.