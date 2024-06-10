14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Breakfast Gravy

We really love breakfast gravy, guys — and we're not the only ones. This smooth, velvety combination of sausage and a flour-thickened milky sauce is one half of biscuits and gravy, the Southern staple that has graced breakfast tables since the late 1800s. What looks like a basic combo of meat and gravy, however, can be mind-bogglingly difficult to get right. There's a surprisingly high margin of error when making breakfast gravy, and getting it wrong with some rookie errors is all too common.

Breakfast gravy's short ingredients list means that you need to ensure that every component is handled just right, otherwise, your errors become even more obvious. Take the sausage, for example: It's not enough to just throw it in the pan and hope for the best. Fail to brown it properly, use the wrong type of sausage, or mash it too vigorously, and you're in for a disappointing breakfast lacking in flavor and with a poor texture. The gravy, meanwhile, may cook quickly, but treat your flour poorly or fail to season it properly, and you're left with a lumpy, tasteless mess. ‌