What's The Point Of A Grill Basket (And Is It Worth Getting One)?

Step into any kitchen store and you'll find a plethora of gadgets and tools with highly specific purposes, all purported to make your life simpler (if not your cabinets infinitely more cluttered). But the question, "Is it worth it?" is one that probably goes through your mind when presented with the endless array of these products.

When it comes to grilling, there is one accessory that can make a real difference to your cooking process, ensuring that you don't lose your precious ingredients to the flames. The point of a grill basket — a metal vessel with holes or slots — is simple: It is designed to contain the smaller foods and bits that you might want to grill, but aren't big enough to safely sit on your grates. They can also hold delicate proteins like fish that could easily fall apart on the grill.

Whether it's worth it probably depends on how often you crave these diminutive bites, but if you're a fan of finely diced veggies, delicate fish or shellfish (it's one of the extra tools you absolutely need for grilling scallops), or even want to amp up your salad by grilling those greens, then the answer is probably yes.