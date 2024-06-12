Wrap Watermelon Slices With This Iconic Fruit Snack For The Ultimate Summer Treat

With in-season produce ranging from juicy stone fruits to ripe tomatoes, summertime offers so many garden-grown gems to enjoy, but the unspoken hero of sunny day snacking is crunchy, refreshing watermelon. While some might argue that it's perfect all on its own, if you want to add some pizzazz to the watermelon served at your cookout, you can upgrade this delicious natural treat with another fruity ingredient.

While ice cream wrapped in fruit roll-ups could be the new ice cream sandwich, watermelon wrapped in this childhood snack is less melty and even more refreshing. To blow minds at your next barbecue, skewer slices of watermelon on a popsicle stick, wrap them from top to bottom in a chewy fruit roll-up, and serve with a little kick from a combo of chamoy and Tajín. An Instagram user demonstrates how to make this viral treat.

Pairing hot sauce with watermelon is a great way to tame the flavors, as the mild, sweet fruit balances out and is also enlivened by the spiciness. In this case, a pair of piquant ingredients plus the sweet and chewy fruit snack makes for a fun, tasty, and texturally compelling watermelon treat in an easy-to-hold, eye-catching package. Try it, and it just might become a summer favorite.