Ice Cream Wrapped In Fruit Roll-Ups Is The New Ice Cream Sandwich

Can ice cream get any better? TikTok seems to think so. TikTok users have taken to making and showing off ice cream sandwich-style creations — but there's a twist.

Although the ice cream sandwiches we scored from the ice cream truck back in the day are certainly nostalgic, TikTok users are making ice cream even sweeter with the latest trend. They're wrapping various flavors of ice cream with an unusual cookie substitute — one that may also give us serious flashbacks to some of our favorite childhood snacks. This version of the beloved ice cream sandwich is sweet in a new, exciting way, and it's all thanks to a sugar-filled treat that we may not have bought ourselves in decades. Want a taste of childhood? According to TikTok, all you have to do is wrap your ice cream up in this fruity treat for a newfangled ice cream sandwich you're sure to love.