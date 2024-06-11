When Packing A Picnic, Think Twice Before You Make A Mayo-Based Salad

Mayonnaise is the glue that binds some of summer's most enduring side dishes. It casts an oddly alluring sheen over the colorful components of tuna and egg salad, macaroni salad, and Waldorf salad, to name a few. While those dishes might seem like the perfect additions to a potluck in the park, they don't travel as well as Big Picnic has led us to believe.

Rodger Bowser, head chef of Michigan's Zingerman's Deli, explained why in an exclusive interview with Daily Meal. While shedding light on foods you should avoid bringing on your perfect summer picnic, he advised steering clear of "any mayo-based salads or mayo on sandwiches." He's not as worried about the risk of foodborne illness as he is about taste and texture. "[Mayonnaise] gets oily when warm and doesn't have a great taste," he said.

If you must bring a mayo-based dish to a picnic, consider packing it on ice in a cooler. Otherwise, take stock of the bounty of picnic foods that travel beautifully, with or without a cooler.