Ina Garten's Important Tip For Perfectly Dressing Any Grain Salad

If you're looking for a fresh and filling side dish, you can't go wrong with a tasty grain salad. Whether you use brown rice, barley, quinoa, farro, or another grain for your base, grain salads offer a world of flavor — from various fresh veggies, herbs, and cheeses to the delicious dressing that brings it all together. To make the tastiest grain salad to share with family and friends at your next summer barbecue, follow this simple tip from Ina Garten: Dress the grains while they're warm. As far as cooking tips go it doesn't get much simpler. Just add your vinaigrette immediately or soon after your grains have cooked, as long as they are still warm, and you'll take your salad from mediocre to exceptional in no time.

Celebrity chef and renowned cookbook author Ina Garten is known for her elegant and efficiently prepared dishes. Whether in her cookbooks or on her popular Food Network show, the "Barefoot Contessa" star gives home cooks the courage to create tasty, sophisticated meals by sharing easy-to-follow recipes and expert tips to help you up your cooking game. Dressing your grains while they're warm is one of those tips, shared in her 2018 cookbook "Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks." It's underrated tips like this that can make a world of difference when it comes to boosting the flavor of a timeless dish.