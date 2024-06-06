Is Costco Open On The 4th Of July 2024?

For those hosting a celebration this coming Independence Day, you'll need to stock up on snacks and grilling ingredients for a cookout or barbecue, and Costco is a reliable retailer for bulk buying. But avid Costco shoppers will have to plan ahead this year. Last-minute party shoppers won't be able to rely on Costco on the 4th of July in 2024, as the warehouse retailer is closed for the holiday. Costco closes on most major federal holidays like Thanksgiving, including the most recent Memorial Day holiday as well.

So if you're looking to take advantage of your Costco membership and score your whole shopping list for less this Independence Day, it's best to be proactive and head to your local store before the holiday, so you don't miss out. There are quite a few ways to still stock up on everything you need at Costco — from food to supplies to fun activities and games for your celebration.