Finally, Costco's App Is Going To Get Better

Costco's app will be getting a few different upgrades to improve customer experience, as announced in the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call. The wholesale chain retailer has reportedly hired employees explicitly dedicated to renovating its website and mobile app in an effort to make both more user-friendly. Costco's website has previously received hate online for its lack of functionality. The changes to the store's mobile app are expected to roll out gradually over the next few months.

The new app features will include a warehouse availability indicator, allowing shoppers to find out if the specific products they're searching for are for sale at their local Costco. When members visit the store, they will also have access to a digital membership card, which can be used in place of a physical one. They will also be able to create shopping lists in the app prior to visiting stores. A warehouse savings tool to find the best deals will also be added to showcase discounted prices on products available for purchase.