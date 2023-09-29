Finally, Costco's App Is Going To Get Better
Costco's app will be getting a few different upgrades to improve customer experience, as announced in the retailer's fourth-quarter earnings call. The wholesale chain retailer has reportedly hired employees explicitly dedicated to renovating its website and mobile app in an effort to make both more user-friendly. Costco's website has previously received hate online for its lack of functionality. The changes to the store's mobile app are expected to roll out gradually over the next few months.
The new app features will include a warehouse availability indicator, allowing shoppers to find out if the specific products they're searching for are for sale at their local Costco. When members visit the store, they will also have access to a digital membership card, which can be used in place of a physical one. They will also be able to create shopping lists in the app prior to visiting stores. A warehouse savings tool to find the best deals will also be added to showcase discounted prices on products available for purchase.
The changes could make way for future improvements
Additionally, the app will feature a barcode scanner, allowing customers to check prices in real time while shopping in stores. One Redditor wrote that they hoped this feature would eventually lead to a scan-and-go program, which would allow for faster checkout in stores. Another user replied to the comment, stating that they often prefer to visit Costco's rival, Sam's Club, specifically because of the faster checkout times using scan-and-go.
A gas price tracker will also be added to the app, allowing Costco members to see current prices at nearby Costco gas stations. The app's appearance will also be altered in a few ways. A larger search bar will fit into a redesigned header, and there will also be a new space for in-app advertisements.
The app reportedly had a 2.3-star rating last year but has since moved up to a 4.7, thanks to previous upgrades that have been rolled out. One previous upgrade that helped boost the app's rating included a program for customers to try on glasses virtually and then order them for in-store pickup. With these new changes, it's possible that Costco could achieve a full five stars.