Is Costco Open On Thanksgiving 2023?
If you're counting on Costco to be open this Thanksgiving Day for any last-minute grocery needs, think again. The warehouse club will shut its doors for the holiday this year, allowing employees to enjoy their time with families. Instead of worrying about scheduling Thanksgiving dinners around their shifts, employees will be able to relax and focus on cooking, eating, and giving thanks along with their loved ones.
That means you'll need to plan ahead if you're counting on the retailer for all your holiday dinner ingredients, including Costco's signature pumpkin pie. Double-check your supplies at least a couple of days in advance so you're not missing anything when it's time to get cooking. While there will surely be other grocery stores that will remain open this Thanksgiving, it's still worth saving yourself the hassle. With all the stress of bringing together a multi-course meal, why add to it with eleventh-hour shopping trips?
No more early Black Friday?
It shouldn't be that surprising that Costco chooses to close for the Thanksgiving holiday. The chain's U.S. stores are closed for six other holidays yearly, including Christmas, New Year's Day, Easter, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. This is to be expected as a company known for valuing its employees.
There's also been a shift away from earlier trends where retailers started their Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day instead of the traditional Friday after, with more and more retailers deciding to close for the holiday. Although this change started in 2020 and was largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it doesn't appear that many stores will be reversing course again anytime soon. Instead, major chains like Target and Walmart will remain closed for the day. However, even if other retailers open back up on Thanksgiving Day at some point, Costco is unlikely to change its roster of holiday closures. But if you're still itching to do some shopping on the holiday, you can always peruse Costco's app in the meantime.