Is Costco Open On Thanksgiving 2023?

If you're counting on Costco to be open this Thanksgiving Day for any last-minute grocery needs, think again. The warehouse club will shut its doors for the holiday this year, allowing employees to enjoy their time with families. Instead of worrying about scheduling Thanksgiving dinners around their shifts, employees will be able to relax and focus on cooking, eating, and giving thanks along with their loved ones.

That means you'll need to plan ahead if you're counting on the retailer for all your holiday dinner ingredients, including Costco's signature pumpkin pie. Double-check your supplies at least a couple of days in advance so you're not missing anything when it's time to get cooking. While there will surely be other grocery stores that will remain open this Thanksgiving, it's still worth saving yourself the hassle. With all the stress of bringing together a multi-course meal, why add to it with eleventh-hour shopping trips?