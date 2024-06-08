8 Little-Known Secrets About Olive Garden's Alfredo Sauce

If you've eaten at Olive Garden before, you've probably tried the restaurant chain's Alfredo sauce. This simple sauce is one of the most popular accompaniments to pasta on the menu, bringing customers back to it time and time again to enjoy its creamy flavors and smooth texture. But for such a basic sauce, Olive Garden's Alfredo has more than a few secrets to its name. Whether it's how it's made, how it can be used, or how you can hack it, this famous sauce is full of mystery.

Alfredo is, of course, not exclusive to Olive Garden, but it's worth remembering that the form the restaurant uses isn't a traditional Alfredo sauce. The sauce was originally created by Alfredo di Lelio, who sought to help his wife back to good health after the birth of their child with healthy, hearty food. Di Lelio's sauce (a basic combination of butter and parmesan) took off around the world, and Alfredo was born. When Olive Garden offers it, however, it includes a few additional ingredients that make it even more delicious and distinctive to the restaurant. We're going to reveal some of those ingredients, and more, right here. Grab your fork, and let's get started. ‌