Use Mayo To Make Alfredo Sauce In Record Time

Alfredo sauce can come with plenty of contention. If you bring up the dish in Italy or around purists, you'll probably hear that the original sauce was made with butter, parmesan, and pasta water. They're not wrong, as traditional Alfredo sauce has no cream. Still, adding cream has become a welcome habit amongst those who would rather leave convention behind. There are as many recipes for the sauce as there are cooks, and sometimes going against the customary tide can breed innovation. This seems to be the ongoing case with Alfredo sauce, since a few recipes for the creamy, cheesy, buttery sauce call for mayonnaise to quicken the process.

It makes sense, mainly because mayo is an excellent emulsifier that helps to make a neutral base in various other sauces. Some even view the ingredient as essentially hollandaise, just made with oil instead of butter. Mayo was even once one of the original five French mother sauces (hollandaise replaced it). Maybe the idea of putting mayo into Alfredo sauce isn't so startling, after all.