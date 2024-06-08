10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Blueberries

Perhaps the biggest and most distressing mistake made when using blueberries is choosing ones that are either under-ripe or over-ripe. If you don't have much experience with picking out blueberries, you may have no idea how to know if a darker color is better or if a firm texture means the berry is ready to eat or not. Luckily, the rules are pretty simple.

When choosing blueberries, choose the ones that are of a uniform size and are firm, plump, and dry. Their color should be dark, as in purplish or nearly black, and you should see a "bloom" on them, which is a silver-ish sheen that makes them look almost velvety. Red blueberries are not ripe, so leave those where they are.

It perhaps goes without saying that you should also make sure that the blueberries you pick are not broken. This is easy if you are choosing the berries one by one but can be a bit tougher to do if you are buying a pre-packaged container. One way of knowing if one or more of the blueberries inside has ruptured is to look for stains on the box, which shouldn't be there.