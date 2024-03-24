The Science Behind Why Tomato Sauce Splatters All Over Your Kitchen

When homemade spaghetti and meatballs are on your dinner menu, you might already be stressing about the potential mess this thick and hearty dinner is sure to leave on your stove. (And likely your apron.) If you're left wondering why tomato sauce always seems to splatter everywhere amidst the simmering process, you're not alone.

Tomato sauce includes ingredients that produce a rich and compelling flavor and texture. Tomatoes contain acid and sugar but also pectin, which thickens with heat. Since this complex sauce isn't fluid like water, gas bubbles have difficulty escaping. The pressure from evaporated water eventually builds up to the point of release, but first, these determined gas bubbles need to work their way to the surface.

Your sauce tends to fly everywhere because trudging through a thick semi-solid mixture takes a lot of work. Since this acidic food is made from a combination of liquids and solids, once gas bubbles reach the topmost surface, they break through with a vengeance, creating quite a mess. Luckily, there are a few simple ways to prevent this family favorite meal from leaving your kitchen looking like a disaster.