The Unexpected Ingredient You Need To Try For Reviving Leftover Pasta

While leftover pasta is a welcome treat, reheating the dish comes with a few challenges. First and foremost, the texture of pasta can become unpleasant the next day, which may ruin your meal. In this case, there's a neat little trick you can try to imbue pasta with the perfect flavor and texture. Simply add a bit of salsa to the pasta, and mix well to keep the dish moist when reheating.

While just about any sauce can help pasta retain its texture, salsa is a particularly attractive option because it will also enhance the flavor. For the best results when reheating pasta, combine a bit of salsa and a portion of pasta in a bowl. Place the pasta in the microwave and cover it with a paper towel to ensure that steam can easily rise out of the bowl. Heat the pasta for about a minute and a half, stir, and heat for another minute.