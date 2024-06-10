Your Go-To Fix For Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce That's Way Too Spicy

As illustrated by this list of the best store-bought barbecue sauces, there are lots of great brands you can conveniently pick up at your preferred grocery store when preparing for your next backyard cookout. However, there may come a time when you encounter a brand of barbecue sauce that's a touch too spicy for your liking. In this case, you don't need to toss the offending sauce and go shopping for another brand. Instead, consider tweaking the intense flavor by adding a sweet ingredient.

Spicy foods get their heat from a chemical called capsaicin, which is found in all types of hot peppers. This capsaicin can actually cause some discomfort when it attaches to taste buds, which is often the case when a food contains high concentrations of the chemical. Adding something sweet, such as sugar or honey, to intensely spicy food brings down the heat and creates a better balance when it comes to flavors. Accordingly, mixing in a sweet ingredient to your too spicy storebought sauce will not only tame the fiery flavor profile, but it can also enhance the flavor of the sauce overall.