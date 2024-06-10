Turn Up The Heat In Lemonade With This Spicy Ingredient

Short of plunging into a pool, there's perhaps no better way to cool down in the dog days of summer than with a tall, refreshing glass of icy lemonade. This iconic drink is delicious anytime of year, but it's especially well known for its efficiency as a hot day antidote.

For this reason, it may seem counterintuitive to add a spicy ingredient to your mix, but we've learned that it's seriously good advice to eat more hot food to cool down, and this little lemonade upgrade is right in line with that philosophy. If you want to turn up the heat and create a cravable summertime staple, next time you mix up your favorite sweet and simple lemonade recipe, grab a jalapeño and get ready for a game-changing new dimension.

Anyone who has ever enjoyed a spicy margarita recipe can probably appreciate why this combination works: The heat and subtle savoriness of the pepper is a compelling complement to the bright, citrusy-sweet profile of your drink. The bonus is that it couldn't be easier to prepare, and is super simple to customize for any season.